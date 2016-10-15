Headlines Oct. 15-17

Soon to be metropolis areas

According to Forbes, the Texas Hill Country area is transforming into a metropolis with three of the nation’s 10 fastest-growing counties, including Hays County.

San Marcos is among the cities with explosive growth over the last few years. The city has created jobs and continues to attract residents.

Political donations for place 1 candidates

With November elections quickly approaching, the San Marcos City Council Place 1 candidates, Lisa Prewitt and Rene Compean, filed their contributions and expenditures reports.

According to Community Impact, Prewitt is leading in political donations with $5,920 monetary contributions and $2,963.11 expenditures, while Rene Compean has $450 monetary contributions and $1,796.95 in expenditures.

Political donations for mayoral candidates

In the mayoral race, the five candidates filed their contributions and expenditures report. John Thomaides led in political donations.

According to Community Impact, Thomaides has $12,730 monetary contributions and $8,311.57 expenditures, followed by Sam Brannon with $5,444 monetary contributions and $3,259.19 expenditures. Ruben Becerra had $1,875 monetary contributions and $2,882.16 expenditures, and is followed by Cherif Gacis with $450 monetary contributions and $793.94 expenditures. Jacob Montoya had $0 in contributions and $141 in expenditures.

Financial aid cuts

According to KXAN, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is proposing to diminish $345 million in financial aid after the state legislature proposed to cut the budget by four percent.

The proposed financial aid cut will be taken away from low-income students to help lower tuition rates for middle-income students. The Texas State Employees Union suggested other initiatives to lower tuition costs for both low and middle income students.

San Marcos resident arrested for DWI

A San Marcos man was convicted for his recent and past DWIs and sentenced to prison for 99 years.

According to KXAN, the jury deliberated for six hours of the past convictions of 64-year-old Jose Marin and sentenced him to prison. The man had eight DWI convictions in total.