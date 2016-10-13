What senior year really means

Senior year can be a big deal for everybody, but for two athletes, it is everything.

Lauren Kirch, senior volleyball middle blocker and Lauren Prater, senior soccer forward, are giving it everything they have for the last time this season.

“Senior year is kind of a big deal, it is your last everything,” Kirch said. “I try and keep in mind to enjoy it while you can because I know I am going to miss it.”

Kirch prides herself on doing the best she can, because it will all be over soon.

Playing a sport not only helps Kirch better herself on the court, but off the court as well.

“It has taught me how to work with people, and how to be patient,” Kirch said. “It has given me an advantage over other people who don’t have that kind of discipline, hard times and time management that I have learned over the years.”

Playing a sport for four years can take a lot of time out of your day.

Teammates aren’t just acquaintances, they are lifelong friends.

The biggest impact for Prater, is her team.

“I consider all these girls my best friends, and I am so blessed to have been able to play alongside them for this long,” Prater said.

The chance to win a championship ring, is a big goal for both women.

Prater said winning a ring for her last year would be an amazing feeling.

Besides winning a ring, Kirch wants her team to have other goals in mind.

“There is always that team goal of getting a ring, and that’s definitely a big deal for me,” Kirch said. “But I also hope we have team goals like GPA, and multiple people on First-Team, Second-Team Conference, so I hope some of our girls can show out and represent Texas State in conference.”

There is a different mindset that goes along with playing for the last time.

Doing the best for the team is always a big goal every year, but senior year means so much more.

“I really try to play my hardest in every game I have played,” Prater said. “Just knowing this is my last year, and last year to win a championship really does make this year mean so much more to me.”

Kirch and Prater have both grown into leaders through the challenges they faced.

After years of playing the sport, they know what it’s like starting out as a freshman.

“Don’t be afraid to compete just because you’re a freshman, if you want playing time go out and prove you deserve it,” Prater said.

Kirch believes being timid will hurt in the long run.

“When I came in as a freshman, I did not speak, I was scared to step on anyone’s toes and I didn’t want to rub anyone the wrong way,” Kirch said. “I would tell the freshmen to screw that. Play how you play, be the boss if you need to be and know when to turn it on.”

Kirch and Prater both want to be remembered. They want to make a lasting memory for their team, coaches and even the fans.

“I hope to be remembered as someone always ready to compete, someone who always worked hard and someone they could always look up to, not just as a teammate, but as a friend,” Prater said.

Kirch wants people to think of her in the way she thinks of herself.

“I would love for them to say that I left it all on the court, and that I turned it on when I needed to,” Kirch said. “I want them to know that I was able to help the team when I needed to, and that I wasn’t just there moving through the motions.”