The Scene Oct. 11

Free HIV testing for Bobcats

Undergraduate and graduate students will be able receive free HIV testing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at the LBJ Student Center room 3-7.1. The test will be confidential and needle-free. Students should be prepared to wait 30 minutes for the HIV testing. Microsoft Day at LBJ

Career Services will sponsor a free Microsoft event from 12-3 p.m. Oct. 11 at the LBJ Student Center ballroom. Guests can take part in speed interviews, an Xbox gaming competition and tech talk discussions. Free pizza will be provided.

Touch up on swimming techniques

Come learn how to do a breaststroke from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium. Guests can learn tips, drills and techniques to improve their stroke. This clinic is free and open to the public. All participants will receive a free shirt.