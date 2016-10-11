Sports Oct. 11

Volleyball ends weekend with two home wins

The Texas State women’s Volleyball team had two home wins this weekend. The Bobcats beat Arkansas State Oct. 7 3-1, after playing a close game. Oct 8 the Bobcats beat Little Rock 3-0. The team is now 5-1 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Women’s soccer lost to Arkansas State

In a close game, the Texas State women’s soccer team lost to Arkansas State 1-0 Oct. 9. The game remained 0-0 throughout the entire first half and most of the second half. With an overall record of 6-7-2 and a Sun Belt Conference record of 3-3-1, Texas State will compete against South Alabama next in an away game.

Baylor adds onto Bobcats future schedule

Baylor University of the Big-12 conference is another team to agree to take on Texas State in the future. They will face each other three times: in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The games will be in Waco, San Marcos, then back to McLane Stadium where the Bobcats will finish the series on the road. Texas State last faced the Bears in 2007 where they came up just a touchdown short in the 34-27 Baylor win.