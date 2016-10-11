Headlines Oct. 11

Hays County Crime Stoppers 35th Anniversary

Hays County Crime Stoppers celebrated its 35thanniversary last week.

HCCS has successfully closed 747 cases and arrested 624 suspects. To anonymously provide tips, call 1-800-324-8477, go to the website at callcrimestoppers.com, or use their new P3 Mobile App.

Informational Sessions for Seniors

The San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department is hosting various informational sessions for senior citizens.

The free “Choosing your Medicare Benefits for 2017” informational seminar will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 11. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 12, 26, and Nov. 9, there will be an “AARP Foundation Finances 50+” three-part program. Both activities will be held at the San Marcos Activity Center.

Jonathan Burke coming to Wittliff Collections

Texas State University’s Wittliff Collections will be hosting author Jonathan Burke for a lecture and book signing Oct. 11.

The lecture is titled, “Build Bridges, Not Walls: Fostering dynamic mixing, not parochial nativism, between cultures of the U.S. Southwest.” At 5:30 p.m., there will be a reception, and the lecture will start at 5:45 p.m. on the seventh floor of Alkek.