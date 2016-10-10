Do employers really look at Dean’s List honors?

Students are encouraged to make the Dean’s List, but some may think employers overlook that accomplishment when sifting through piles of applications.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List at Texas State, an undergraduate student must have a minimum GPA of 3.5 in at least 12 credit hours. Once Bobcats meet those requirements, their names will be included in a printed list on the third floor of the LBJ Student Center.

In addition, recipients can receive a certificate noting their distinction. Students are then invited to attend the Dean’s List reception, where they can celebrate their academic accomplishments.

Melissa Trevino, career case manager at San Marcos Job Help Center, said employers take academic honors into consideration when hiring applicants.

“If you’re a recent graduate and don’t have much experience on the job, the Dean’s List would be good to put,” Trevino said.

Trevino said applicants who aren’t recent graduates probably shouldn’t include a Dean’s List honor, because grades aren’t as important a few years after graduation.

Ralph Leal, associate director of Career Services, said it’s important for students to strive for a Dean’s List honor.

“Ultimately, it helps student focus on grades,” Leal said. “Some employers receive a lot of applications from recent college graduates. The thing they do to help balance the load is to look at the GPA cutoff, which is 3.0. The Dean’s List that you’re striving for is a 3.5.”

Leal said making the Dean’s List is beneficial, but students should also get hands-on experience. Getting involved in student organizations, internships, related jobs and leadership positions can amp up a resume. Employers want to see that students can take lessons from the classroom and apply them to real-life situations.

Matthew McCabe, marketing freshman, wants to make the Dean’s List because gaining academic honors is one of his goals.

“It was pretty well advertised to me at orientation, and they showed us that huge wall of all the names,” McCabe said. “I thought it would be cool to have my name there.”

Having that distinction would be beneficial if he were to transfer to another university.

“The Dean’s List kind of just says you’re successful,” McCabe said. “I’d like to think employers would hire someone who made the Dean’s List over someone who didn’t.”

McCabe said he didn’t strive academically in high school, so making good grades in college is his priority.

“If you aren’t striving to get a good GPA, then I don’t know why you’re in college,” McCabe said. “I never wanted to be mediocre, so I feel like just passing is something that you don’t have to put a lot of effort into.”

McCabe said he is determined to succeed in college so he can have a comfortable life. He lives by a Leonard Fournette quote: “Work hard for four years and have fun the rest of your life, or have fun for four years and work hard the rest of your life.”

Elizabeth Collett, theatre sophomore, made the Dean’s List two semesters in a row.

“I didn’t set out to make the Dean’s List, but it kind of just happened,” Collett said. “I feel honored. Being able to put that on my resume is something I enjoy.”

Collett said including the Dean’s List honor on applications will show the employer work ethic.

“If an employer can see that you strive for academic excellence, then they will infer that you will put motivation and effort into the job,” Collett said.