The Scene Oct. 8-10

Eat, Talk, Debate

Eat, Talk, Debate will be hosted from11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10 and Oct. 20 at the LBJ Student Center for students who want to interact with peers about the upcoming presidential election.

Social Studies Education faculty will ensure civility and enriching discourse during the debates.

This is a free debate and guests are encouraged to bring their own lunch.

Local Pollo Tropical to open

Pollo Tropical, located on 1439 Interstate 35, will open Oct. 12.

The San Marcos restaurant will also host a grand opening party starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 14-15.

There will be a drawing for the first 100 customers who can receive a year’s supply of free chicken. There will also be live music, giveaways and photos.

Watch Henry + The Invisibles live

Henry + The Invisibles, a one-man funk band, will perform two free shows in San Marcos to celebrate the release of the newest album, “Musaic.”

The band will perform at 3 p.m. Oct. 8. at Superfly’s Lone Star Music Emporium. Later on in the day, he will also play at 10 p.m. at KIVA Lounge & Bar.

San Marcos Open Mic Night

Eddie Durham Park will host Sounds of San Marcos Open Mic Night from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 10.

Poets, musicians and artists can perform for free. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and snacks.

Contact jmach@sanmarcostx.gov To sign up as a performer

Go Center Information

The San Marcos Public Library will host GO Center, a help session for students needing assistance filling out college applications, creating a resume and applying for financial aid.

Starting Oct. 10, the GO Center will be open from 1-6 p.m. Mondays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.