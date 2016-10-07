Bobcats look to bounce back

After back-to-back losses against two Top 25 teams, the Bobcats aim to get back on track before conference play starts Oct. 8.

With three conference games fast approaching, the Bobcats have to put the last two games out of their minds with a win against University of the Incarnate Word. Texas State’s first conference opponent will be Georgia State. Currently, the Panthers are sitting at 0-1 in conference play. However, the Panthers are 0-4 on the season. In the matchup last year between Texas State and Georgia State, the Panthers beat the Bobcats 41-19 at Bobcat Stadium. This would go on to be one of nine losses of the season for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats’ second opponent on the two-game conference road trip is UL-Monroe. The Warhawks are 0-1 in conference play this season and are currently sitting 9th in the Sun Belt standings. Last season, Texas State got one of its three wins against the Warhawks, as the Bobcats limited UL-Monroe to a field goal in a 16-3 home win.

After back-to-back conference games on the road, the Bobcats will return for their homecoming game against UL-Lafayette. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-1 in conference play, 2-3 overall, and are currently tied for fourth in the Sun Belt standings. Last season, the Ragin’ Cajuns beat the Bobcats 49-27.

In order for the Bobcats to succeed in the Sun Belt this year, Tyler Jones, senior quarterback, has to be able to handle the pressure. The second and third game this season he was knocked around and didn’t get much going. In addition, the Bobcats’ offensive line has to do a better job of keeping the pass rushers back and giving Jones enough time to make a play.

After winning the home game against University of the Incarnate Word, the Bobcats will be heading into conference play at 2-2, giving Texas State a motivation boost to go to Georgia State and get a much-needed first win in conference play.

Texas State plays eight conference games this season: four on the road and four at home. If the Bobcats want any shot at a bowl appearance this season, they have to have a winning record in conference. Last season, Texas State was 2-6 in conference play.

The remaining eight conference games will test coach Everett Withers and the Bobcats to see how much they have improved from last year. They will also set a precedent of what is expected in the following years of Withers being head coach.