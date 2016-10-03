Bobcats snag second win of the season

Texas State defeated the University of the Incarnate Word 48-17 in game two of their back-to-back venture at home in Bobcat Stadium this past weekend.

Texas State fell behind 0-7 in the first six minutes and did not answer until almost half-way through the second quarter when senior quarterback Tyler Jones connected to tight-end, Gabe Schrade, for an 11-yard touchdown.

The offense began to light up towards the end of the first half and Jones continued his historical barrage. Tyler Jones broke the Texas State record for most passing yards in a game with 475 and threw for a career-high 5 touchdowns. His most prolific receivers were Thurman Morbley who reeled in 133 yards and a touchdown off of 6 receptions and Schrade who scored twice within his four-reception, 61-yard performance.

Although the Texas State ground game was, again, lead by Stedman Mayberry with 69 yards on 22 carries, the only rushing touchdown of the evening went to running back Tyler Siudzinkski. Siudzinksi was second in rushing with 33 yards on 13 carries.

Through four quarters, Texas State offense ran 92 plays for 670 total-yards.

Incarnate Word topped out at 66 plays for 419 total yards. While Texas State’s defense held quarterback, Trent Brittain, to only 149 yards passing, they struggled in stopping the run- allowing the Incarnate Word backfield 191 rushing yards on 29 attempts.

Coach Withers did not believe Texas State played to the best of their ability, giving the team’s overall performance “a ‘C’ grade at best”, because of “way too many mistakes.” He was, however, enthusiastic about finishing the non-conference schedule at 2-2 and heading into conference play with a clean slate and being one step closer to finding the best-eleven football players for each end of the ball.