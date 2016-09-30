How to optimize your time at ACL

Austin City Limits, the two-weekend festival, is right around the corner. Preparing for everything is a major key to having the best experience at ACL this year.

Past attendees suggest creating a budget for the music festival to avoid breaking your wallet, as ACL expenses can quickly pile up.

Raquel Azucena, Texas State alumna and past ACL attendee, said people carrying a debit or credit card can spend more money because they lose sight of their budget easily.

“Set an amount of how much cash you are going to carry, for example, say that you are going to take $100 per day, then you are sticking to those $100,” said Azucena.

Victor Adame, Texas State alumnus and past ACL attendee, recommends eating at Sandy’s Hamburgers on Barton Springs Road.

“Its good old fashioned burgers and good old fashioned shakes,” said Adame.

Kyle Nieto, Texas State alumnus and past ACL attendee, said carpooling or being dropped off and picked up from the festival is the best form of transportation.

“We had a friend who lived like ten minutes away from Zilker Park,” said Nieto. “So, he just picked us up and dropped us off. I never really had to deal with parking at ACL.”

There will be designated parking lots for the festival, such as the Palmer Event Center parking garage. The parking garage is a mile away from the music festival and will cost $10.

Nieto said he suggests attendees to wear comfortable clothing they don’t mind getting dirty. Bringing a backpack with extra clothes, shoes and socks is also ideal for unpredictable weather. Attendees can stay hydrated by bringing a few empty water bottles to refill all at once.

“We wouldn’t have to walk back and forth across the park just to fill up on our water bottles,” said Nieto. “The line could be a thirty or forty-minute wait just to get some water.”

Nieto said he suggests attendees pack bug spray, a poncho and some sunscreen. Hand sanitizer is a necessity during lunch and snack breaks.

Nieto said attendees should plan out their day with a map and choose what musicians they want to see throughout the weekend. It is possible to watch two musicians play if they are on stages near each other.

“There’s a giant hill in the middle and you can see performances on like four or five different stages at the same time,” said Nieto. “You just kind of turn your attention to whichever stage you think is interesting.”

If you are interested in volunteering with ACL this year, you may sign up at lovehopestrength.org. The LHSF ambassador teams enhance the festival experience for all fans while supporting LHSF by promoting its mission.