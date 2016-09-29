Student body president speaks out against racism

From encouraging and empowering to conversing and educating, Texas State’s Student Body President Andrew Homann took a stance on bridging the gap between racial divides.

During times of distraught and agitating events, Homann encourages the community to come together in unity and harmony as the university steers toward a higher and loving path.

“As a representative of the student body, I believe wholeheartedly that we are stronger when we are together,” Homann said in a written press release.

He points out that discussion is necessary through respectful means, as the student body grows to understand one another through a source of difference lens.

Homann describes two paths that Bobcats can take during conflicting situations: a dark path of “misunderstanding and mistrust,” or a path full of “light and optimism.”

Representing the latter, Homann invites the student body to walk along side with him in a sense of togetherness.

With a goal to come together in unity and celebrate the diversity on campus, Homann suggests getting to know others who differ from ourselves.

“Shake their hand and be their friend. Try to understand one another and let your differences shape your experiences. Be a kind face to a stranger. Share a welcoming glance,” Homann said.

Through the power of words, we are able to make a difference by positively engaging in conversation and empowering one another, Homann said.