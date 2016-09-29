Silent protest after another shooting in San Diego

The San Marcos Black Lives Movement group conducted a die-in or lie-in, a silent protest where participants pose as the deceased.

The protest was because of a shooting in San Diego Sept. 27.

Alfred Olango was shot by police after his sister called 911 because Olango was experiencing an epilepsy attack.

Police reports claim Olango was acting erratically and pointed an e-cigarette at an officer, according to ABC news.

At 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28 protesters began leading a prayer around the stallion statue for Olango.

After the prayer, students began the protest by placing duct tape over their mouths and sitting close to each other on the quad steps.

Fifteen minutes into the die-in, protestors held signs with the names of the lives lost to police shootings.

Students then began expressing how they felt about the issue aloud thirty minutes in to the protest.

One by one each willing participant stood up and began to share stories of pain and worry towards those who were listening. Claims of faculty being unsupportive were also made.

Anastasia Turner, accounting junior, executive chair of Black Presidents Council and president of Gospel Expressions Association, said the protest was a form of expression.

“It is disheartening to see all of the comments that our peers and faculty have shown because of the way we express ourselves,” said Turner, “This is our way of expressing our hurt because this is not out of anger but it’s of pain.”

Turner said she feels belittled by the police brutality.

“We are continuously getting shot dead on the streets and it’s just disrespectful,” Turner said. “Also some of the backlash that we are getting from people on campus is also just unacceptable.”

Jada Owens, theater sophomore, said she believes that the silent treatment will spark a conversation.

“We are doing something that is very bold and we are doing it in a way that isn’t retaliating or aggressive,” said Jada. “We aren’t screaming like ‘let’s go get them,’ ‘we are screaming ‘we matter and this is our life.’”

Owens said she wants the community to join together on the issue regardless of race.

“We wanted to ask students to find ways to make a stand for us at Texas State,” said Owens. “And everyone else who may not be African American to (unite) on this issue.”

Sue Taylor, university, said the community of Texas State was protesting to signify the oppression of African-American lives as their voices continue to be silenced.