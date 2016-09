Hays County Commissioners Court and American Traffic Solutions announced Tuesday that they are ending the School Zone Safety pilot program.

Because of the decrease in citations given, both parties agreed to end the program Sept. 30. Originally the program was scheduled to go until February 2017. According to a press release from the city, there was over 70 citations given in the first three weeks of the 2015 school year, but in the first three weeks of the 2016 school year there have been six.