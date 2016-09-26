Pumpkin spice recipes that are better than a latte

Fall has finally arrived, and even though Texas weather has not gotten the memo, people are still celebrating the start of the season.

Starbucks has recently brought back its famous drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

So, in light of the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, here is a list of recipes for those who cannot get enough of the flavor.

Pumpkin Spice Almond Butter

Ingredients:

Food processor

2 cups raw almonds

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Directions:

Start by preheating oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Evenly spread the almonds on a baking sheet and place in the oven to toast for 25 minutes. Take almonds out of the oven and place in food processor while they are still warm. Start processing almonds for one to two minutes, then begin to add the salt, oil, and maple syrup without turning off the processor. Continue to process for nine minutes, and stop repeatedly to scrape the bowl so the ingredients do not stick to the sides. Once the mixture is a creamy texture, add cinnamon, cloves, ginger and nutmeg to the bowl while the motor is still running. After the ingredients are fully mixed together, the recipe will produce 1 1/2 cups of delicious pumpkin-spiced almond butter.

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup canned pumpkin

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

4 egg whites

1 cup oats

2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon butter

Directions:

In a large bowl, add all of the ingredients together, mixing the batter evenly after adding each. Pour the mixture into a blender and run until smooth. Take into account the mixture will have a thick consistency and may take a while to blend. Once the batter is fully mixed, take a skillet and melt the butter over medium heat. Pour the desired amount of batter onto the skillet and cook pancakes until they become a golden-brown color. Once the batter is gone, the recipe will produce two servings of pumpkin spice pancakes.

Pumpkin Spice Yogurt Bowl

Ingredients:

3/4 cup canned pumpkin

1 teaspoon agave nectar

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

3/4 cup plain yogurt

1 cup granola

Directions:

Start by adding the canned pumpkin, agave nectar, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg in a large bowl and stir until ingredients are mixed evenly. In a small bowl, add some of the pumpkin mixture to the bottom, then top it off with yogurt and granola. Add as many layers as desired. The yogurt bowl will serve two.

Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

Ingredients:

2 cups coffee ice cream

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup canned pumpkin

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin spice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Caramel sauce (optional)

Whipped cream (optional)

Directions:

Start by combining the ice cream, milk, canned pumpkin, pumpkin spice and vanilla extract, and add into a blender. Blend the mixture to achieve a smooth consistency. Pour the milkshake into a tall glass. For a sweeter taste, top off the drink with caramel sauce and whipped cream. One homemade pumpkin spice milkshake is now ready for consumption.

Microwave Pumpkin Spice Cake

Ingredients:

1 egg

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon flour

2 tablespoons canned pumpkin

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Directions: