National Night Out 2016 will be held on Oct. 4 to give residents an opportunity to visit neighbors, police officers, EMS personnel, firefighters and city of San Marcos officials to discuss the advancement of crime prevention in San Marcos.

Neighborhoods interested in participating in National Night Out should contact Corporal Scott Johnson at 512-754-2271 or use the registration links at www.sanmarcostx.gov/nno by Sept. 30.