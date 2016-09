With the first tournament out of the way, the Bobcats look to improve on what could be considered a rocky start. The men’s golf team finished dead last in The Sam Hall Intercollegiate Sept. 12, with Louisiana-Monroe taking the win. David Faraudo, senior, led the Bobcats in the tournament with a three-round total of 216. Faraudo tied for 28th individually. The next tournament for the Bobcats is the Bayou Collegiate held by the Houston Cougars. The tournament will be held Oct. 10 in Pearland.