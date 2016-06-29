Old people need to earn respect just like the rest of us

Just because someone has managed to live past 50 does not mean they automatically have respect from everyone else.

We’ve all been subjected to the age-old belief to ‘respect thy elders.” This adage comes from the credence those superior to us in age must also be superior to us in the ladder of life, because allegedly being is old supposed to make someone wise.

My question is this: What exactly is it about being old that makes you think you deserve respect?

Now, I can understand the belief that living through more than half a century and all of the subsequent crap that comes along with it can make them sagacious. What I find preposterous about this belief is it generalizes a single characterization over an entire subset of the populace.

Generalizing one description over such a wide group of people is typically a no-no for intelligent people who have the brainpower to know better than to think just because a person falls under a certain umbrella means they must also fit a narrow mold of other beliefs and categorizations.

For example, despite what Donald Trump believes, not all Mexican people are good for nothing rapists. Why? Because to assume just because someone is Mexican does not in any way make them a bad person, and to assume so is stupidity bordering on insanity.

Similarly, it would be ridiculous to assume that being a young adult automatically makes someone a drug-using party animal. It is absurd to assume being old means someone is sage and responsible.

Remember, to assume makes an ass out of you and me.

Of course, it is probable being of an advanced age can gift someone with the necessary characteristics to be capable of garnering respect.

However, it is equally possible for someone to live past the age of 60 and still be a complete dunce.

Essentially, people should not automatically be rewarded because they are old, because being advanced in years does not inherently imbue in someone the characteristics that make someone worthy of respect.

People should always be courteous and polite to others, including the elderly, but respect is something people should have to earn by proving they possess an admirable ability or quality, such as being responsible and hardworking.

Granting someone the honor of your respect is something one should not hand out willy-nilly. Respect should be earned.

Respect is defined as “to admire (someone or something) deeply, as a result of their abilities, qualities, or achievements.” Notice respect is defined as being gained “as a result of” some accomplishment—not merely handed out to anyone “just because.” However, this is what some people believe is okay to do because someone is old.

While everyone should always treat others with civility, respect should be something that is more closely guarded. Make sure someone proves they are truly worthy of respect before granting it to them. Do not assume someone deserves respect because of old age.