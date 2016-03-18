Daryl Davis fails at attempting to bring racial awareness to SXSW

“Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America” was a courageous effort, but fell short of true activism and racial analysis.
The premise of the film alone was enough to stop me in my tracks: black musician spends his spare time trying to befriend Ku Klux Klan members to question their motives and enlighten them.
I have no doubt majority white audiences will eat it up as the film centers their voice and the importance of black people spending time and energy to lift them out of ignorance. In a culture where disproportionate importance is placed on the minds and processes of white people, this film is welcomed with open arms by the masses.
“Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America” is reminiscent of a minstrel show. Davis poses with these paragons of terrorism, murder and torture to the black community with a sense of pride and accomplishment. Long ago I decided to never look at anything, regardless of my subjective feelings, with uncritical eyes.
Watching the documentary I remembered that Davis is from a different era, his refusal to be anything but gracious and concessionary to KKK members is part and parcel of his upbringing.
From what I can gather, Davis was born pre-Civil Rights Movement. Being kind to racist white people who would rather see him dead than alive was a survival technique during his most formative years. Naturally, it would take extra effort to deprogram that kind of thinking.
With that information I will spare a scathing critique, but in 2016 there is no excuse for ignorance. In the film Davis attempts to differentiate between “stupidity” and “ignorance” by claiming the KKK members simply don’t know any better.
He said it’s due to their “ignorance,” as opposed to stupidity, that makes his desire to change their perspectives appropriate. However, in the age of information when the world’s encyclopedia is literally in the palm of nigh everyone’s hand, ignorance is no excuse.
Better yet, the Civil Rights Movement happened 50 years ago, there’s a reason why the KKK wears hoods; they know what they’re doing is wrong. Davis’ attempt to infantilize the KKK in order to justify his activist work directed at those in positions of privilege and power as opposed to those of marginalized status is lackluster at best and foolish at worst.
The cinematography is great and the message of “Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America,” is admirable to many. Truthfully, I understand Davis’ perspective and the need for several different approaches to dismantling oppressive narratives. However, if you’re looking for something progressively radical in discourses on anti-racism, this is not the documentary for you. Therefore, it was not the documentary for me.
Brandon,
What radically progressive types of discourse on anti-racism are reasonably sufficient? Specific examples, please.
I find it pretty racist of yourself to claim that “most white audiences” will enjoy something specifically because of something racial in the film. YOU are part of the problem.
A childish, insulting piece.
>dismantling oppressive narratives
This tells you everything you need to know about the author: Davis is willing to go out and get his hands dirty and remove threats to black lives in a concrete and permanent manner. Sams is a bourgeois bore who spends his time hand-wringing about wordy ephemera such as “framing of narratives” and “centering voices”.
As Davis says when he meets someone like Sams: “I have a closet full of klan hoods, from people I’ve got out of the klan. How many hoods have you got?”
Sams doesn’t have any hoods; he can’t argue that Davis’ strategies don’t work, so he has to denigrate them in another way: By pretending they aren’t the conscious strategies of a thinking person approaching a challenging problem, but instead reducing them to the knee-jerk conditioning of a wounded animal:
> his refusal to be anything but gracious and concessionary to KKK members is part and parcel of his upbringing.
> Naturally, it would take extra effort to deprogram that kind of thinking.
Poor Daryl Davis, he just *can’t help* being kind to Klansmen! He doesn’t do it because he’s an intelligent, critical, thoughtful person capable of forming plans independently and judging actions by their results. It’s just a *survival strategy*, like a hedgehog curling up into a ball!
This is patronising even to the point of being dehumanising. And Sams doesn’t seem willing to animalise whites in this way – in fact he directly argues for the agency of Klan members, that it’s implausible they could be acting out of instinct or ignorance, or fail to find information freely available on google – in other words, he ascribes bestial qualities to Davis, and human ones to the Klan. Unconsciously perpetuating the very racism he rails against. So in spite of declaring:
>Long ago I decided to never look at anything, regardless of my subjective feelings, with uncritical eyes.
He writes without any apparent critical analysis of what he’s writing. The entire purpose of the piece is to satisfy his subjective feelings – to place the full responsibility of free-willed men onto those he wants license to hate, and at the same time to take away the agency of a man whose arguments make him uncomfortable.
And Davis arguments make me uncomfortable too. When I see a klansman, I see something beneath me, vermin, something vile to be stamped out. The idea of embracing some chinless hate-filled redneck as a brother, spending time out of my worthwhile, superior life to convince him – it’s demeaning. I don’t want to get my hands dirty in such a way. I want to punch Nazis, not befriend them.
And that is why Davis is a better man than me, and a much better man than Sams.