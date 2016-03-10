Slut: What does the word even mean?

Words are powerful tools that can shape ideas, change the world, give courage to the hopeless and provide individuals the justice they deserve. However, words can also persecute and condemn lifestyles we do not understand. Words can take away the voice of the repressed and create villains that never existed.

The word “slut” first appeared in the 1400s as a “dirty, untidy, or slovenly woman,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Throughout the years, the word began to take on new connotations. It’s known modernly as an insult to describe women who appear to have “loose sexual morals” or someone who is “sexually promiscuous.”

Kennedy Swift, studio art freshman, said the word is used to shame women who are in touch with their sexuality.

“Slut is a word that we call a woman who does not deny her sexuality,” Swift said.

People continue to use the word out of fear and self-denial, Swift said.

“Sexuality is a part of personal identity,” Swift said. “When we live in a state of self-denial in every other aspect of our lives, of course, these labels will keep hurting us.”

Swift said she has never been called a slut, but has friends who have been shamed because of the outfits they were wearing.

The word is an example of a double standard in our society. Men are expected to be sexually dominant while women are submissive and pure, Swift said.

“The moment a woman breaks the narrative, she becomes a threat to the ruling ideology,” Swift said. “As soon as a man expresses an unwillingness to be sexual, he is a threat to the idea of masculinity.”

George Sani, music studies freshman, said the word still exists because of the values people try to instill in society.

“The word still exists because small-minded people desperately cling onto unfair, old-world values,” Sani said.

Sani once got angry at a stranger who called his friend a slut while they were walking.

“She was just walking around and doing nothing to garner disrespect,” Sani said.

Sani hopes the word will fall out of use once other issues become more important than what a woman does with her sexuality.

“I believe this word will disappear as the world turns its sights towards important things and older generations die off,” Sani said.

Some Bobcats don’t see what all the fuss is about. Sara Ortiz, agriculture animal science freshman, said she has no problem with the word slut.

“I never understood why people have been so up-in-arms about it. Truthfully, I just see it as a word. That’s all it is.” Ortiz said

Ortiz has never been called a slut, nor does she view herself as fitting the criteria that would make her one.

“Not once in my life have I been called this word,” Ortiz said, “If I was, though, I would probably just shrug it off and go on with my day. There’s not much I can do about it. What other people think of me is none of my business.”

Ortiz said people have to get over what the word means to them, or else, words will always be used as a tool to hurt people.

“If people just stop viewing the word ‘slut’ as a way to repress people, especially women, then the word will lose the power it has over people,” Ortiz said. “Once that is done, we will all be able to live in peace with one another and not focus on each other’s personal lives.”