Toyota Rattler Stadium: A year after the $18.4 million investment

After the $18.4 million Toyota Rattler Stadium was opened in Sept. 2014, San Marcos High School’s students and faculty feel the investment has paid off in terms of pride.

“It has increased school pride as well as community pride and involvement,” said Mark Soto, athletic director and head football coach of SMHS. “It’s been a positive thing for both the kids and the community.”

The athletic stadium, funded by school bonds, is built to hold 8,000 spectators with a total of 5,000 seats reserved for supporters of the purple-and-white Rattlers. The arena is still being paid off.

With the addition of a new stadium, the Rattlers’ 2014-2015 scores almost doubled in losses over wins. However, the team made a substantial comeback this past season.

Jaime Perez, a 2015 alumnus of SMHS and head athletic trainer, said the team has improved since the opening of the new stadium.

“I think a lot of our success just comes from the feeling of being at home in the new stadium,” Perez said.

The fall football schedule was filled with victories for the San Marcos Rattlers as the team ended the season with a total of eight wins and four losses.

With the exception of the first game of the season, played Aug. 28, 2015, all home game winning scores were overwhelmingly higher than the other opposing teams.

High school football continues to be a staple tradition in San Marcos, and much of the community anticipates the Friday night lights as the town comes together to celebrate their family and classmates on the field.

“It gives everyone something to look forward to when playing at home,” Perez said. “It’s better now not having to travel all the way to Texas State’s stadium and running all around San Marcos (to host home games).”

Soto said San Marcos values Texas football traditions.

“San Marcos is a very historic program,” Soto said. “It (has) had its ups and downs, but people up and down the states know about San Marcos football.”

The football players work hard throughout the year not only focusing on the game, but on building positive character. Soto hopes the program will help to build a more positive school and community culture.

“I think in the next few years you’ll see a big turn going away from the ‘win it at all costs’ programs to a more character education-based program,” Soto said.

Soto was invited to attend a National Football League-sponsored character building initiative on Feb. 16 as a recognition of the program.

The workshop included UIL, Texas High School Coaches Association, Coach for America and the Dallas Cowboys speaking about the necessity of character education-based programs throughout the United States.

SMHS is at the forefront of this change and has been recognized due to the great strides made within the last four years, Soto stated on the website.

“We are trying to develop a community of leaders through the athletic department,” Soto said. “Hopefully those community leaders become state leaders and leaders of America.”

An alumna from San Marcos High School, Carlie Contreas, feels the students deserved the new stadium.

“The football players have been working so hard and finally made playoffs last season and made it all the way to the second and third round,” Contreas said.

Contreas was a class officer and attended the school while the stadium was still being built.

“I worked so hard to try and allow our 2014 class to graduate on the field of the new stadium, but construction just kept falling behind,” Contreas said. “It just makes me so happy as a community member to see their program expanding and all the improvements the classes of 2015 and 2016 are making.”