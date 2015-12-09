Thanks Victoria’s Secret, but my natural hair is not a trend

Maria Borges is an Angolan model that was praised for sporting her short, natural hair on the runway at this year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Coverage of this event has left me wondering when wearing your hair how it naturally grows became newsworthy.

Along with adoring eyes and silent whispers, Borges caught the attention of the public with her beaming confidence of being comfortable in the dark skin she is in.

One of the rarest sights seen on the Victoria’s Secret runway filled my heart with great excitement for the future of black models, but also pity and distress.

I give Victoria’s Secret one thumbs up for allowing this beautiful young lady an opportunity to show up and show out in a competitive sea of white women. Yet, it is still sad to see her getting all of this publicity for simply rocking the hair she was born with

American society has no right to tell people the hair that grows out of their scalp is not trendy or cool. The fanfare over this model’s hair should not have been such a big deal because her natural hair should have been accepted as normal and beautiful a long time ago.

The natural hair movement has been spreading like wildfire across black communities around the world. Although the buzz is slightly ridiculous, it is also nice to see some encouraging examples of our hard work for natural hair advocacy paying off.

The real achievement will be when models like Maria Borges can tear up the runway without astonished faces and huge headlines about rocking an afro. People with afro-textured hair should be able to walk down the street without strange stares or the occasional “Wow, your hair is really different—so trendy.”

Popular culture cannot continue to sport and appropriate black culture as well as tell us that now, all of a sudden, our hair is beautiful, chic and in, like it was never any of those things before. The problem with giving natural hairstyles and textures the label of “trendy” is the fact that all trends eventually die.

Even though natural hair was popular in the 1970s, I am ashamed that the black community pushed that standard of beauty away to make room for the more European look. Black natural hair should never again be pushed to the side and kept for the next time white society feels like they want to appropriate it or bring it back and use it as a trend.

These lovely kinks and coils are too free and fierce to let any relaxer, flat iron or popular culture try to tame what our ancestors wore so proudly. As a black community, to deny ourselves the freedom of our curls is to deny us of our true self.

For the sake of future generations, current society must think about its actions before they are done. We must ask ourselves how stipulations put on certain people will affect that group’s identity and sentiment. We must remember that nothing that has occurred naturally on the human body should ever be trendy or outdated.

Natural hair should, and most definitely will from now on, be beautiful, timeless and always acceptable. Thanks Victoria’s Secret, but we’ve got it from here.