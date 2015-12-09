Thanks Victoria’s Secret, but my natural hair is not a trend

Maria Borges is an Angolan model that was praised for sporting her short, natural hair on the runway at this year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Coverage of this event has left me wondering when wearing your hair how it naturally grows became newsworthy.
Along with adoring eyes and silent whispers, Borges caught the attention of the public with her beaming confidence of being comfortable in the dark skin she is in.
One of the rarest sights seen on the Victoria’s Secret runway filled my heart with great excitement for the future of black models, but also pity and distress.
I give Victoria’s Secret one thumbs up for allowing this beautiful young lady an opportunity to show up and show out in a competitive sea of white women. Yet, it is still sad to see her getting all of this publicity for simply rocking the hair she was born with
American society has no right to tell people the hair that grows out of their scalp is not trendy or cool. The fanfare over this model’s hair should not have been such a big deal because her natural hair should have been accepted as normal and beautiful a long time ago.
The natural hair movement has been spreading like wildfire across black communities around the world. Although the buzz is slightly ridiculous, it is also nice to see some encouraging examples of our hard work for natural hair advocacy paying off.
The real achievement will be when models like Maria Borges can tear up the runway without astonished faces and huge headlines about rocking an afro. People with afro-textured hair should be able to walk down the street without strange stares or the occasional “Wow, your hair is really different—so trendy.”
Popular culture cannot continue to sport and appropriate black culture as well as tell us that now, all of a sudden, our hair is beautiful, chic and in, like it was never any of those things before. The problem with giving natural hairstyles and textures the label of “trendy” is the fact that all trends eventually die.
Even though natural hair was popular in the 1970s, I am ashamed that the black community pushed that standard of beauty away to make room for the more European look. Black natural hair should never again be pushed to the side and kept for the next time white society feels like they want to appropriate it or bring it back and use it as a trend.
These lovely kinks and coils are too free and fierce to let any relaxer, flat iron or popular culture try to tame what our ancestors wore so proudly. As a black community, to deny ourselves the freedom of our curls is to deny us of our true self.
For the sake of future generations, current society must think about its actions before they are done. We must ask ourselves how stipulations put on certain people will affect that group’s identity and sentiment. We must remember that nothing that has occurred naturally on the human body should ever be trendy or outdated.
Natural hair should, and most definitely will from now on, be beautiful, timeless and always acceptable. Thanks Victoria’s Secret, but we’ve got it from here.
Didn’t watch the fashion show but I must say, the title and tone of the article left me rather confused…perhaps the model (and brand)’s decision to wear natural hair on the runway wasn’t some kind of stunt as the author seems to suggest, but rather a step toward representation to a huge, national audience on a major, televised fashion event? Can society’s views of beauty not adapt to include natural hair? The author seems to be contradicting herself in her initial celebration of the natural hair movement by condemning the attention this model’s hairstyle as some sort of appropriation stunt by Victoria’s Secret. Could it instead be that larger fashion brands are beginning to embrace the differences that make each culture beautiful in their own right? Just look at the celebration that surrounded Zendaya’s decision to wear faux dreads to the Oscar’s red carpet, which was championed as a major step forward in equal representation. Imagine the positive impact of seeing this woman, decked out with all of her kinks and coils and celebrating her heritage (hair-itage…couldn’t help it lol) and being celebrated as one of society’s “most beautiful women” (as we often refer to VS models) in all her natural glory! The point I’m trying to make here is that media attention of a re-emerging style isn’t necessarily negative. Fashion in and of itself is cyclical – styles (including hairstyles) come and go and come again..for every race – it is the nature of the industry. The natural hair movement of our generation is no different than its 1970s predecessor in that its deeper purpose is celebrating the beauty and uniqueness that comes with being a black woman, naturally; a message that deserves all the media attention it can get! I respect the author’s unique viewpoint but worry she may be looking for a bigger issue than is presented. Had the issue been a white model wearing coils, I could understand, but condemning a black model for her natural hair because it’s presented on a widely-viewed platform seems misguided. We can’t demand more equal representation and then condemn those same efforts once received. We can’t celebrate all that makes each person unique without representing those same traits.
