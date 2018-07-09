Thunderstorms pound San Marcos area

Thunderstorms that developed from South Texas poured over San Marcos during scheduled new student orientations early this afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Van Pelt said the San Marcos showers have reached over an inch, though the totals have yet to be determined.

“The storms are over the San Marcos I-35 area on both the north and south sides,” National weather service meteorologist Cory Van Pelt said. “They will continue for the next several hours.”

Real-time road and flood warnings can be found at ATXfloods.