Three bodies recovered in aftermath of Iconic Village Apartments fire

Fire investigators found three bodies early July 22 in the rubble of the Iconic Village and Vintage Pads Apartments fire, according to city officials.

The July 21 fire displaced 200 residents, with five student residents remaining missing. National, state and local agencies are working on the scene to identify the cause.

Hays County Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno declared the three victims deceased at the scene. After which, the bodies were transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and identification.

Trey Hatt, communications specialist for the City of San Marcos, said the bodies have yet to be identified, so there isn’t any confirmation if the three bodies are connected with the five missing students.

The City of San Marcos will host a press conference Monday at an undetermined time and will give an update. The University Star will continue to update as this story develops.