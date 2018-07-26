Texas State releases message about victims of apartment fire

Dr. Joanne Smith, Vice President for Student Affairs, sent out a message to all students at the university regarding the victims of the apartment fire that have been identified.

The statement thanks the community for responding with generosity and donations and names the victims and the majors they were pursuing.

The victims were Dru Estes of San Antonio, Texas was a History major. Dru was not enrolled for the Fall 2018 semester but was classified as a Sophomore, Haley Frizzell of San Angelo, Texas was a Theatre major in her Sophomore year and enrolled to attend school this Fall, David Ortiz of Pasadena, Texas was an Exercise and Sport Science major in his Junior year and enrolled to attend school this Fall, James Miranda was identified but is not affiliated with the university.