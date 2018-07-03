Student Government president faces cabinet changes

Members of Student Government President Brooklyn Boreing’s interim-cabinet resigned over the summer before the cabinet was officially approved.

Three cabinet members, including the chief of staff, resigned from Boreing’s cabinet: Director of Freshman Leadership Kyle Thompson, Vice President of Finance Jake Negvesky and Chief of Staff Collin Pruett.

Boreing said Thompson resigned for private reasons he does not want to release, leaving his position open.

Negvesky stepped down so he could assume the position of president of Texas State’s Interfraternity Council. Replacing Negvesky will be Sen. Adrian Cooper who is also president of Texas State College Republicans.

“I wanted to make sure (the position) was done well,” Negvesky said.

Pruett announced his resignation June 23, citing his time in the position as a temporary measure to help Student Government President Brooklyn Boreing transition. Pruett, history junior, said he helped craft Boreing’s executive agenda and updated house-keeping items that needed to be changed during his time as Chief of Staff.

“As soon as I accepted the position of Chief of Staff, it was known that I wasn’t even going to make it until the beginning of fall,” Pruett said.

According to Pruett, he assisted Boreing by changing some processes for Student Government, including the processes behind forwarding legislation to the administration after going missing for varying amounts of time, releasing information to students, updating the Student Government website and selecting a new pro tempore.

Pruett stated via email his current path is leading him on to other opportunities. Those opportunities include working on political campaigns around Texas including Chip Roy’s campaign for Texas’ 21st congressional district which includes parts of San Marcos.

According to Boreing, there is not a shortlist for unfilled cabinet positions, but applications will open sometime soon and will be open for weeks. After they close, Boreing will review the applications and perform interviews with every applicant. The applications will appear on the Student Government website and will be available to all students.