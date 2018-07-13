Strahan turns into University Events Center

The University Events Center project will be completed for students to go out and support their Texas State Bobcats this upcoming fall.

The new UEC facility is a an extension to the formerly named “Strahan Coliseum,” Texas State’s home for various sports and events.

The new additions include a new entrance, a loading dock with access to the lower court level, a cafe for students, a multi-purpose suite, locker rooms and offices.

According to Texas State’s Division of Finance and Support Services website, the project costs $62.5 million.

The expansion will be used primarily for sporting events but will be available for commencement ceremonies and other outside programs.

The status of the center is still under construction and 65 percent complete with an anticipated completion by November 2018. The center will expand an additional 81,000 gross square feet and add 1,748 seats to the complex.

One of the main reasons for the renovations was a need for more space for outside events, primarily commencement ceremonies.

“Texas State has a long tradition of allowing students to bring guests to graduation and the new center will continue the legacy,” Eric Algoe, vice president of Finance and Support Services at Texas State, said.

“The center will be open for students to enjoy throughout the day; it will not be closed off,” Algoe said. “Students will not need special access to use the facility”

Taking those commuting students and those who spend most of their time in the area into account, there will be an eatery area located by a new bus loop near the UEC.

“Since most of my classes are in Jowers, it’s really exciting to know that I will not have to travel far to get food anymore,” said Juwaan Johnson senior excercise and sports science major.

Brittany England, fellow exercise and sports science major, shares Johnson’s sentiment and is looking forward to a shorter commute.

“I know there’s is a bus new loop being added and I’m most eager for that. The walk can be a drag sometimes,” England said

“We have created space for students to hang out in front of the new bus loop which will have a small eatery area,” Algoe said. “Students who commute, take the bus or walk to Jowers can use the facility in between classes as well.”

The new arena will not only be for students but for the family and friends they bring to Texas’s State events.

“We have a lot of first-generation students and it is important those students are able to not only invite their families but anyone they care to invite,” Algoe said,

The project will provide increased space for athletic locker rooms and offices, as well as provide students with additional parking.

“As Texas State’s student population increases, we hope to continue to provide the necessary space needed,” Algoe said.

The UEC project is only one of many projects being created to improve the university and complement the collegiate experience. For a student like Johnson it creates an opportunity to connect with other members of the Texas State family.

“I believe the center will bring more students together,” Johnson said. “The lounging area will allow us to connect and put a familiar face with a name.”