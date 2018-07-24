Home Multimedia Gallery Photo gallery: Artists perform at the 2018 Float Fest MultimediaGalleryLife and ArtsMusic Photo gallery: Artists perform at the 2018 Float Fest By Diana Furman - Jul 24, 2018, 8:56 am 59 0 Float Fest crowd growing larger near sundown Saturday, July 21st Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer Cold war kids bassist Matt Maust Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer Float Fest 2018 headliner, Tame Impala performs appear before the audience July 22. Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Staff Photographer Fans jump in the front row cheer on a headlining DJ set by Bassnectar at the water stage of Float Fest Saturday, July 21st Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer Lil Wayne performs at Float Fest Saturday, July 21st Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer Killer Mike of rap duo Run The Jewels points at the crown while running out to perform at Float Fest Saturday, July 21st Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer Isaac Brock, lead singer of Modest Mouse sings and plays guitar at Float Fest Saturday, July 21st Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer Tame Impala lead singer Kevin Richard Parker. Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer Cold War Kids Nathan Willet lead singer performs appear before the audience July 22. Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer Snoop dog Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer