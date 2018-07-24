Home Multimedia Gallery Photo gallery: Artists perform at the 2018 Float Fest

Photo gallery: Artists perform at the 2018 Float Fest

By
Diana Furman
Float Fest crowd growing larger near sundown Saturday, July 21st
Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer

