H-E-B issues voluntary recall for ice cream and sherbet

H-E-B issued a voluntary recall July 18 for ice cream and sherbet in Texas stores after metal was found in ice cream and sherbet during routine equipment maintenance.

The broken metal was found in three-ounce Creamy Creations Vanilla Chocolate Cup and Orange Lime Sherbet Cup and the recall applies to all stores in Texas, except for those in the Houston area, according to H-E-B’s statement.

No related injuries have been reported to H-E-B and all products related to the recall have left store shelves.

Customers who purchased these items with any product code date on or after Dec. 9 can return them for a full refund. Customers with questions or concerns can contact H-E-B at 1-855-432-4438.