City holds open house for Hopkins Street construction

San Marcos’ Planning and Zoning Commission, City Council and Historic Preservation Commission held an open house July 25, giving residents a chance to see the proposed ideas for improvements to Hopkins Street.

The construction improvements are estimated to begin summer 2019 and end summer 2021. Included is a reconstruction of the existing roadway from Bishop to Moore street, raised intersections at Blanco, Endicott and Mitchell street, replacements of all water and wastewater lines and the installation of a storm sewer drainage system.

The project will include utility replacements, five-foot sidewalks on both sides of the street and a narrowed road. Raised intersections will be constructed as traffic-calming measures.

The project is estimated to cost about $10 million. Construction-services firm Freese and Nichols will be brought in for consulting.

The city is accepting proposals that must be submitted by Aug. 14. Comments can be submitted to the engineering department at 630 E. Hopkins St. or by email at Enginfo@sanmarcostx.gov.