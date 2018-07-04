Celebrate The Fourth of July in Hays County

The Fourth of July calls for parades, ice cream and fireworks with friends and family. Take a break from the midweek hustle and celebrate Independence Day with old-fashioned traditions in Hays County.

Wimberley’s Annual Fourth of July Parade

Begin the day with a Jubilee Day Parade through the streets of Wimberley. Cars, floats, trailers, bands and animals will start to make their way down RR 12 at 10 a.m. with the main parade.

For over 14 years, Wimberley has attracted families to their traditional, small-town style celebration. Onlookers line the streets under the rising sun. Red, white and blue floats feature local business, organizations and politicians.

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, tents and blankets to enjoy the fun.

Kyle’s Independence Day Firework Show

Kyle’s Plum Creek Golf Course will have a Fourth of July Firework show starting at around 9:30 p.m. The event will begin with a golf tournament after lunch. Following the tournament, a pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. with live music. Food and cold drinks will be sold under a large tent as crowds prepare for an evening of fireworks.

Onlookers are encouraged to arrive early to ensure the best view of the show. Fireworks will light up the sky beside the water tower next to Hays CISD PAC on Kohler’s Crossing. For twenty minutes, a dazzling display of patriotism will awe the crowd.

Meadow’s Center Independence Day Celebration

As the sun sets over Spring Lake, The Meadows Center will host glass bottom boat tours over sparkling, golden waters. Afterwards, guests are invited to join the firework viewing party from the rooftop of The Meadows Center.

As nighttime arrives, the San Marcos firework show will reflect in the clear, cool waters of Spring Lake. Snacks will be sold and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Tours and the rooftop show begin at $12.

San Marcos SummerFest

From 6-10 p.m., enjoy SummerFest in San Marcos Plaza Park. The annual event will feature life music, a children’s parade, a patriotic costume contest and food vendors. At 9:30 p.m., a firework display will begin and close the night with a majestic finale.

Free parking is available at the Public Library and Activity Center parking lots, City Park and Texas State’s Strahan Coliseum parking lot. Admission into the park is free.

Hays County is packed with fun-filled events all day long. Enjoy the midsummer celebration with any one of these exciting events in order to ensure a memorable Independence Day.