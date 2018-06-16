Texas State hosts a reception for new Title XI Coordinator

Texas State’s administration held a reception June 15 to welcome Ameerah McBride, the new Chief Diversity Officer, Title IX coordinator and director of Equity and Access.

Faculty, staff and students gathered to the welcome the new CDO at the multicultural lounge and Black Students’ Resource Library in Lampasas. McBride was introduced to the attendees by Michelle Sotolongo, an advisor to SCOPE.

After her introduction, McBride encouraged the attendees to mingle with others and herself. On the tables, attendees left written suggestions of their favorite places in San Marcos that McBride could visit.

McBride is replacing Vincent Luizzi, who was the interim Title IX coordinator.

“I am authentically who I am; I don’t change for anyone,” McBride said. “The way I talk to people in my office is the way I talk to any level in the staff.”

McBride’s office is located in the JC Kellam Administration building in the Equity and Access suite on the first floor.