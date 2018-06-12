RV park to be developed on Highway 21

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to allow the development of an RV park and passed the 10 Year Capital Improvements Program recommendations to city council at their May 22 meeting.

The expansion of a plot of land on Highway 21 was passed by the commission with the purpose of Classen Properties LLC to create an RV park on the undeveloped land. The 10-acre area is located on Highway 21 near the San Marcos Regional Airport.

Similar plots of land are usually restricted to a shape of a 3-to-1 ratio in width and length. However, the commission’s approval will allow the Classen Properties plot to be in a 5-to-1 ratio.

Additionally, the commission passed recommendations to the San Marcos City Council for the 10-Year Capital Improvements Program. This included the advice from Planning and Zoning Commissioner Lee Porterfield to allocate a previously discussed $400,000 for the improvements program to another project within San Marcos. Commissioner Betseygail Rand suggested constructing a sidewalk connection under the Hopkins Street pedestrian bridge.

The agenda for the meeting is available on the City of San Marcos website. The next meeting will be held June 12.