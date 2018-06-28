Planning and Zoning Commission discuss Transportation Master Plan, alcohol permits

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved two alcohol permits and were updated on the evolving transportation at its June 26 meeting.

City staff gave the commission updates on the continuing Transportation Master Plan. The plan includes a transit system among high-activity centers, bicycle infrastructure, ride-share programs and road thoroughfares, including a loop around San Marcos and a Craddock Avenue extension.

The Craddock Avenue extension and San Marcos loop have been discussed in previous city meetings, but remains a concern among commissioners with environmental and financial factors as platforms.

The commissioners also approved two conditional use permits for the sale of alcohol at the Courtyard by Marriott San Marcos hotel and Rooftop on the Square.

The agendas for all Planning and Zoning Commission meetings are available on the City of San Marcos website.