Fire damages Amazon Fulfillment Center

San Marcos firefighters contained a fire on the third floor of the Amazon Fulfillment Center building this afternoon.

According to a city press release, the San Marcos Fire Department was notified of the blaze at 12:37 p.m. The first units arrived on scene at 12:43 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 2:15 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

“Amazon management and personnel did an outstanding job quickly evacuating the building and providing 100 percent accountability of their employees on duty at the time,” said Fire Chief Les Stephens.

Fire units remained on scene until the building was clear of smoke and investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office were able to begin their investigation and damage assessment.

“A fire and subsequent fire suppression efforts caused significant damage to a limited portion of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in San Marcos Monday afternoon,” stated the city press release. “There were no injuries, and the building was evacuated successfully.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.