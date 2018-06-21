City Council approves rebuilding of pedestrian bridge, approves parking plan, more

City Council approved the rebuilding of a pedestrian bridge, adopted a parking plan for the downtown district and passed the terms and conditions for the upcoming November joint election at its July 19 meeting.

The council unanimously awarded a contract for Fence Lady, Inc to reconstruct the pedestrian bridge at Ramon Lucio Park, which was damaged after the memorial day floods of 2015.

The council adopted the Parking Program Framework Plan by a majority vote, which is a comprehensive guide to managing the parking problems of downtown San Marcos. In the conversation about the plan, the council discussed ways to ease the current frustrations surrounding a lack of parking downtown. A solution discussed was the implementation of on-street paid parking, but it was not passed.

The council unanimously approved the terms and conditions of a Joint Election Agreement between the City of San Marcos and Hays County for the Nov. 6, 2018, joint election.

The city approved an Election Services Agreement with the Hays County Election Administrator for the provision of election services for the city’s Nov. 6, 2018, general election.

Jacobs Project Management Company was awarded for construction project management services. This includes evaluating and vetting different construction projects throughout the city to make sure San Marcos is receiving fair contracts from construction companies.

City council unanimously allocated $314,000 of sales tax revenues in the general fund to the Homebuyer Incentive Program, IT Security Review Project, Facility Security Project and CIS Software License Upgrade. The addition of full-time positions in the finance, engineering and planning departments of the city are to be paid with HUD Disaster Recovery funds.

The council awarded a contract to P3Works, LLC for consulting and administrative services regarding the Trace Public Improvement District. Additionally, the council reassembled the Trace Public Improvement District Project Committee.

The next city council meeting will be July 3 at 6 p.m.