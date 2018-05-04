Weather alert: Flash flood warning hits San Marcos, should end by afternoon

Heavy rainfall reached San Marcos around 9:00 a.m. with a flash flood advisory and flash flood warning following shortly thereafter.

Nick Hampshire, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the chances for flooding over roads in central Texas is low and suggested tips for when roads are flooding.

“When it’s raining like this allow some extra time to get to your destination” Hampshire said. “If you do come across any flooded roadways, turn around and don’t try to go through it.”

Doppler radar shows the severity of rainfall was expected to peak at around 10:30 a.m. in San Marcos with continued smaller showers throughout the morning.

There is currently a very low risk for tornadoes and the risk of flooding has been lowered as the severity of rainfall decreases. Friday morning’s rainfall is expected to be the most severe of the week.

However, there is a flash flood warning in place until 1:30 p.m.