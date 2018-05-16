UPD chief resigns

Director of the University Police Department Jose Bañales has resigned effective immediately, according to a university spokesman.

Bañales submitted his resignation Tuesday, May 15. Capt. Rickey Lattie has been appointed interim chief following Bañales’ resignation.

Representatives of the Office of Media Relations said they do not have information as to what led to or prompted Bañales’ resignation.

Bañales became the director in May 2016. During his time as director, UPD has faced white supremacist activity, student protests and subsequent arrests, and bomb threats.

