Student Government cabinet picks to be decided in the fall

Student Government will confirm President Brooklyn Boreing’s cabinet selections in the fall of 2018, though some senators have voiced problems about the picks.

During the April 23 meeting, the vote to confirm the president’s cabinet was pushed back. However, according to Student Government’s documents, a Student Senate meeting cannot be held during the last week of classes.

Many senators, including Sen. Preston Nieves, said they had an issue with either the entirety of the cabinet or specific individuals who are slated to serve on Boreing’s cabinet.

“I want her administration to be successful,” Nieves said. “I want to make sure that we don’t have a repeat of last time and we are able to avoid some of the controversy and scandal.”

Nieves and fellow senators that spoke in protest of the confirmations do not agree with the picture the cabinet picks have painted for this upcoming administration.

“There’s a picture of the cabinet before the cabinet was a thing,” Nieves said. “Half of them are just people that worked on her campaign; (they are) people that have been criticized for not having relevant experience and were picked anyway.”

Annually, the Senate votes on a comprehensive piece of legislation confirming the incoming president’s cabinet. Sen. Adrian Cooper said the Senate’s divisive attitude toward the confirmation stems from the inability to amend the piece of legislation and confirm the cabinet on an individual basis.

“I think they were more upset that it was a comprehensive piece,” Cooper said. “It included all the positions in one. They did have concerns about the selection process, but the selection process is done by Boreing’s appointment.”

Boreing said the cabinet members serve at her leisure. She has to meet with the members every week and work with them continuously. At the end of Boreing’s selection process, the individuals chosen were those whom she found most favorable.

“I’ve talked to several past student body presidents recently, and no one has ever had this as a problem,” Boreing said. “I think because it’s because we’re in such tumultuous times that things are kind of crazy right now. That’s the reason people were upset.”

Additionally, a re-election for the Senate Pro-Tempore will also take place in the fall. According to an email sent by Student Government Vice President Ruben Becerra, the election of Adrian Cooper to the position was invalid because of his position as a senator.

“The previous administrations, spanning several years, have improperly appointed many cabinet members as commission directors and senators,” Becerra’s email stated. “It is our intention to restore transparency and confidence in our body. After meeting with (Dr. Margarita) Arellano, Kathryn Weiser and speaking with current Supreme Court Justices and past student government officials, we felt it imperative to have a new Senate Pro-Tempore election next fall.”

Due to complications regarding the second meeting of the Boreing-Becerra administration, Boreing made recess appointments as outlined in Title IV of the Student Government Code. Representatives will hold cabinet positions until the Senate can confirm them.