Student arrested, booked in jail weeks following sit-in

A Texas State student allegedly involved in an on-campus sit-in April 12 was arrested and booked May 1 on two charges.

Journey Carnahan, a freshman, is charged with one count of Obstruction of Highway and one count of Interfering with Public Duties. Carnahan was arrested in Chautauqua Hall during the night, likely around 11 p.m. by university police.

Carnahan will be released May 2 on Personal Recognizance bonds according to her arrest records.

Three of Carnahan’s friends and fellow protesters joined at the Hay’s County Jail to wait for Carnahan’s bail.

Claudia Gasponi, general studies senior and Terralyn Steele, history sophomore said they believe the University Police Department is using Carnahan to set an example. No one was arrested at the scene despite police and protestors being within a few feet of each other.

“She’s the only one who has warrants that we’ve been able to find,” Steele said. “It could be a scare tactic, but I also feel like she pissed somebody off; she was one of the most vocal”

The week of April 12, students performed an overnight sit-in to call for the resignation of the then-Student Government President Connor Clegg and the completition of timelines for multicultural minors.

The protestors prevented former Student Government Vice President Jackie Merritt from leaving a meeting by gathering hand-in-hand and standing in front of the police escort vehicle.

The University Police Department is not available for comment. An employee of the department said all representatives are in a meeting until this afternoon.

Screenshots between a student and an alleged investigator for UPD show the investigator reaching out to students looking for names and information of those involved in the protest.

The University Star will update this story as it progresses.

News Editor Sawyer Click contributed to this story.