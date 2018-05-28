San Marcos veterans honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

A Memorial Day ceremony was held at the Hays County Veterans Memorial site May 28 to honor soldiers from San Marcos who fought and died in battle since World War I.

The event featured an opening speech by Mayor John Thomaides, then a silent prayer. The National Anthem followed, along with The Pledge of Allegiance, Memorial Day remarks, wreath placement and a reading of names of Hays County soldiers who died in action.

Thomaides said Memorial Day is a time to realize what freedom means.

“It’s a time for remembrance,” Thomaides said. “We are remembering people who have lost their lives in battle and in the service of our country. I hope everyone in our city and country takes a little time to remember those who lost their lives in service to them.”

Ted Dake Jr., retired colonel of the US Air Force, said Memorial Day is a time to remember those fallen and the sacrifices made.

“This is a day to remember those who are here in spirit, those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Dake said. “They gave their lives for freedom and liberty; those are the real heroes.”

Dake proposed to have poppy flowers planted around the memorial site next year to honor the veterans who died.

The event had veterans in attendance from the Korean, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Since World War 1, Hays County has had about 100 residents who died in action.

The event ended with a retiring of the colors and the mayor giving thanks for attending.