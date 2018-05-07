Home Multimedia Gallery Photo gallery: Artists perform at the 2018 JMBLYA Music Festival MultimediaGalleryLife and ArtsMusic Photo gallery: Artists perform at the 2018 JMBLYA Music Festival By Katie Burrell - May 7, 2018, 5:59 pm 47 0 J Cole performs on the main stage to close out the 2018 JMBLYA music festival. Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer Cozz performs May 5 at the JMBLYA Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer Offset, a member of Migos, performs May 5 at the JMBLYA Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer Playboi Carti raps on stage May 5 at the JMBLYA Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer Playboi Carti performs in the sun May 5 at the JMBLYA Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer Trippie Redd makes an appearance at the JMBLYA Music Festival in Austin, Texas May 5. Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer