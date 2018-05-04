JMBLYA comes to in Austin this weekend

Prepare to kick off the summer with dancing, live music and good vibes at the annual JMBLYA music festival.

The festival is enticing music lovers with major rap headliners like J. Cole, Migos, Young Thug and Kevin Gates. This year the festival will take place on May 4 in Houston, May 5 in Dallas and May 6 in Austin.

ScoreMore Shows hosted JMBLYA in 2013 and have been bringing the hip-hop scene to Texas with this annual music festival ever since.

Sascha Stone Guttfreund, president and founder of ScoreMore Shows, was a sophomore at The University of Texas in 2009. Guttfreund and his partner, Claire Bogle, began booking artists for concerts with the money they earned from waiting tables. They made a name for themselves on Forbes 30 under 30 in 2016.

The duo wanted to host a concert that traveled to cities with a significant population of college students and young adults. The idea was to provide this audience with a music festival that targeted them.

In April 2018, J. Cole released “K.O.D.”, his fifth album. Cole will be performing at several music festivals this summer, like Rolling Land and Wireless Festival. However, one of his first live performances of “K.O.D.” will be at JMBLYA.

Cardi B was expected to perform at this year’s festival, but withdrew due to her pregnancy a week before JMBLYA was set to take place. Young Thug will replace her. He recently released an album titled, “Hear No Evil” in April, and JMBLYA attendees will be among the first to hear his new songs live.

Migos has been performing frequently after their album, “Culture II”, was released at the start of the year. Kevin Gates is to perform after releasing several singles this year as well. Other artists performing at the festival include Playboi Carti, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask the Slump Dog and Cozz.

Suggestions on what to bring to the festival can be found on the JMBLYA website. Small backpacks and purses are allowed and can be used to hold blankets, sunscreen and umbrellas. Water will be available to fill up reusable bottles.

Each JMBLYA venue will host ten food vendors for every kind of person. Food options include BBQ, waffles and Mediterranean style. Austin food vendors present will be Southside Pizza, Kona Ice, Torres Tacos and Bubba Burger. VIPs may choose from more exclusive food options.

JMBLYA is expected to be even better for its fifth year. The festival will feature current hit artists and a variety of food venues in the popular Texas cities where it takes place.

To learn more about ticket information and keep up to date with the festival, visit the JMBLYA social media handles or go to jmblya.com.