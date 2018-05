City Council cleared up confusion regarding Code SMTX and discussed the Storm Water Master Plan at its May 1 meeting.

Concerning Code SMTX, the council clarified the language and definition of some parts of the code found to be confusing at prior meetings. Code SMTX seeks to modernize and future-proof the development of the city.

The Storm Water Master Plan will plot and fund the city’s preparation for dangerous flood waters. The council was updated on the creation of the plan.