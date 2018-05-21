Health insurance plan created for students

A health insurance plan is now available for Texas State students with coverage beginning fall 2018.

The Student Health Center has worked with Academic HealthPlans, a student health insurance consulting and administration firm, to bring insurance coverage to Texas State students through UnitedHealthcare.

Registration options include a single semester, an academic year and a calendar year. Coverage is available to enrolled undergraduate and graduate students. International students with an F-1 or J-1 visa, however, are not eligible for coverage.

Q’Anteria Roberson, marketing and promotions coordinator at the Student Health Center, said this plan will be helpful to students who might not have access to quality healthcare.

“It’s not about being healthy but staying healthy,” Roberson said. “It makes sure you’re covered in every way, with access to physical, emotional and mental health.”

The insurance plan includes partial Preferred Provider Organization network coverage for hospital visits, surgeries, in-office physician visits, emergency services and prescription drugs. A Preferred Provider Organization plan contains a list of health care providers contracted to offer a patient more affordable rates if the provider is within the plan’s network.

Coverage can be extended to a spouse or children of enrolled students, according to the brochure for the health insurance plan. This coverage is available for the same price and length of time as the student coverage plans.

The plan includes free preventative services like birth control and access to licensed physicians and counselors via phone call, video chat and text message. The counselors are available at any time of the day to assist students with services similar to the Texas State Counseling Center.

Roberson believes that not many students are aware of counseling services, and she wants to spread information regarding counseling aid in the near future.

The Student Health Center will be hosting information sessions for students who are interested in the insurance plan. More information will be available via the Student Health Center social media pages about specific dates for these information sessions during the summer.

To enroll and find more information, students can visit the Academic HealthPlans website.