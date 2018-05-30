H-E-B recalls ice cream for metal in containers

H-E-B issued a recall for several ice cream products due to containers possibly holding broken metal on May 30.

The voluntary recall includes various sizes and flavors of the brands EconoMax, Hill Country Fare and Creamy Creations.

The affected items are as follows:

Product UPC Size Best by date EconoMax Neopolitan 4122092736 4 quarts 6/1/2019 through 6/23/2019 EconoMax Neopolitan 4122092733 56 ounces 6/24/2019 EconoMax Vanilla 4122092734 4 quarts 5/24/2019 through 6/17/19 EconoMax Vanilla 4122092731 56 ounces 5/26/2019 through 5/27/019 Hill Country Fare Chocolate 4122090944 4.5 quarts 6/24/2019 Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream 4122092215 56 ounces 5/27/2019 through 5/28/2019 Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel 4122090946 4.5 quarts 6/7/2019 through 6/8/2019 Hill Country Fare Neopolitan 4122090943 4.5 quarts 6/3/2019 through 6/22/2019 Hill Country Fare Neopolitan 4122092212 56 ounces 6/25/2019 Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (Mexico) 4122010102 4.5 quarts 6/17/2019 through 6/18/2019 Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel 4122090947 4.5 quarts 6/8/2019 through 6/9/2019 Hill Country Fare Vanilla 4122090942 4.5 quarts 6/6/2019 through 6/7/2019 HEB CC Fruit Punch Sherbet 4122083898 Quart 12/22/2018 HEB CC Lime Sherbet 4122034607 Quart 11/19/2018 through 11/20/2018 HEB CC NSA Orange Sherbet 4122083895 Quart 11/28/2018 HEB CC NSA Strawberry Sherbet 4122083894 Quart 11/27/2018 through 11/28/2018 HEB CC Orange Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl 4122083897 Quart 12/10/2018 through 12/11/2018 HEB CC Rainbow Sherbet 4122097260 Quart 12/11/2018 through 12/12/2018 HEB CC Strawberry Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl 4122083896 Quart 11/26/2018 through 11/27/2018



The broken metal was discovered during the routine maintenance of processing equipment and the affected items were distributed to H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico.

No injuries related to the recalled items have been reported.

Items that meet the recall criteria can be returned to the store for a full refund. Any questions or concerns can be directed to H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.