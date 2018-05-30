H-E-B recalls ice cream for metal in containers

H-E-B issued a recall for several ice cream products due to containers possibly holding broken metal on May 30.
The voluntary recall includes various sizes and flavors of the brands EconoMax, Hill Country Fare and Creamy Creations.
The affected items are as follows:
|Product
|UPC
|Size
|Best by date
|EconoMax Neopolitan
|4122092736
|4 quarts
|6/1/2019 through 6/23/2019
|EconoMax Neopolitan
|4122092733
|56 ounces
|6/24/2019
|EconoMax Vanilla
|4122092734
|4 quarts
|5/24/2019 through 6/17/19
|EconoMax Vanilla
|4122092731
|56 ounces
|5/26/2019 through 5/27/019
|Hill Country Fare Chocolate
|4122090944
|4.5 quarts
|6/24/2019
|Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream
|4122092215
|56 ounces
|5/27/2019 through 5/28/2019
|Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel
|4122090946
|4.5 quarts
|6/7/2019 through 6/8/2019
|Hill Country Fare Neopolitan
|4122090943
|4.5 quarts
|6/3/2019 through 6/22/2019
|Hill Country Fare Neopolitan
|4122092212
|56 ounces
|6/25/2019
|Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (Mexico)
|4122010102
|4.5 quarts
|6/17/2019 through 6/18/2019
|Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel
|4122090947
|4.5 quarts
|6/8/2019 through 6/9/2019
|Hill Country Fare Vanilla
|4122090942
|4.5 quarts
|6/6/2019 through 6/7/2019
|HEB CC Fruit Punch Sherbet
|4122083898
|Quart
|12/22/2018
|HEB CC Lime Sherbet
|4122034607
|Quart
|11/19/2018 through 11/20/2018
|HEB CC NSA Orange Sherbet
|4122083895
|Quart
|11/28/2018
|HEB CC NSA Strawberry Sherbet
|4122083894
|Quart
|11/27/2018 through 11/28/2018
|HEB CC Orange Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl
|4122083897
|Quart
|12/10/2018 through 12/11/2018
|HEB CC Rainbow Sherbet
|4122097260
|Quart
|12/11/2018 through 12/12/2018
|HEB CC Strawberry Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl
|4122083896
|Quart
|11/26/2018 through 11/27/2018
The broken metal was discovered during the routine maintenance of processing equipment and the affected items were distributed to H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico.
No injuries related to the recalled items have been reported.
Items that meet the recall criteria can be returned to the store for a full refund. Any questions or concerns can be directed to H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.