H-E-B issues olive recall for possibly containing glass shards in jars

H-E-B issued a voluntary recall May 24 of H-E-B Ode to Olives Sliced Salad Olives packaged in 10-ounce glass jars with a best by date of Nov. 3, 2019. The recall comes after customers reported possible glass shards in the container.

No injuries have been reported at this time and all affected olives were removed from H-E-B shelves. The H-E-B Ode to Olives Sliced Salad Olives‘ universal product code is 4122094866. The recall applies to jars with the best by date of Nov. 3, 2019. Any jars outside this date are not subject to the recall.

Refunds can be made at the H-E-B location where the olives were purchased. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.