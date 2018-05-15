Graduate student victim of Cedar Park murder-suicide is in critical condition

Cedar Park Police are looking for a motive for the May 12 murder-suicide that left two dead and one in critical condition.

Elijah Jared Stone, shot and killed his brother John Michael Garcia, and wounded Garcia’s daughter Hailey Michelle Reyes, Cedar Park police said. Following the incident, Stone committed suicide outside of a Cedar Park home.

Reyes, a Texas State graduate student, is on life support Monday at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, according to a police news release. She had just finished her first semester interning at the Comal school district, according to classmate Alana Riddle.

Stone was Garcia’s estranged brother, according to a police report.

“The victims had just gotten out of their car when the suspect approached and started shooting outside the house,” said Alicia Inns, a Cedar Park Police spokeswoman

Adam Venegas, a family friend, said Monday he was shocked by the shooting and has since started a GoFundMe page to help Garcia’s family pay for hospital and funeral costs.