Five Bobcats advance to NCAA Outdoor Championship

16 athletes from the Texas State track & field competed in the NCAA Track & Field West Preliminary Round meet at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California.

The meet started Thursday and finished Saturday with 13 individual events and two relays.

Individuals and relays that finished in the top 12 will advance to the championship weekend in Eugene, Oregon taking place June 6-9.

The meet began with the men’s hammer throw and women’s javelin. The first track event was the men’s 400m hurdles.

Tramesha Hardy, junior sprinter, and DeAijha Hicks-Boyce, senior sprinter, each competed in in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.

Also representing on the track for the women was Esther Oyetunde, senior mid-distance, in the 800-meter run. Kylah Smith, junior multis, competed in 100m hurdles and Sydni Willis, senior steepchaser, in 400m hurdles.

Mylana Hearn, senior horizontal jumper, competed in her fourth NCAA West Preliminary meet in the triple jump.

Dawnshae Evans, junior sprinter, Hardy, Oyetunde and Willis all competed in the 4x400m relay.

Representing the men’s team in individual track events were Christopher Green, senior steep chaser, in the 400-meter hurdles, Lincoln Warren, junior sprinter, in the 400-meter run and Carlos Wilson, freshman sprinter, in the 100-meter run.

Alvin Chikaeze, senior horizontal jumper, competed for the third time in the NCAA West Preliminary meet in the triple jump. Participants in field events were Ronnie Briscoe, freshman jumper, in long jump and Bobby Smith, freshman thrower, in discus.

T’Mond Johnson, junior thrower, was the first Bobcat to get a ticket to Eugene in shot put at 18.55m (60-10½ ).

Following his lead was Jaylen Allen, De’Marcus Porter, Warren and Wilson in the men’s 4x100m relay, who all will be attending the NCAA Outdoor Championship as well.

The NCAA Outdoor Championships, happening June 6-9 in Eugene, Oregon will be the final competition of the season for the Bobcats.