Election results for nominees in local offices are in

The results for the May 22 Hays County primary runoff elections have concluded with nominations for various positions in state and national politics.

The seats up for the nomination were for representatives of both the 21st District and the 25th District in the House of Representatives, the governor of Texas, a representative for the 45th District of the Texas House of Representatives, a justice for the sixth place of the 3rd Court of Appeals, and for the Hays County Justice of the Peace of Precinct 4.

The results show John Burns won over Robert Avera for the Republican nomination for the Hays County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 with nearly 66 percent of the vote. With no Democratic candidates in the race, Burns will likely be replacing the retiring Justice of the Peace Terry Kyle.

Lupe Valdez won the Democratic nomination for the gubernatorial election over Andrew White in the statewide vote with roughly 53 percent, though White won Hays County with nearly 55 percent of the vote.

For the Republican nomination for the Justice for the 3rd Court of Appeals Place 6, Michael “Mike” Toth won over Donna Davidson with nearly 51 percent of the vote. The Democratic nomination went to Gisela Triana, the only Democrat candidate.

In the House of Representatives elections, the 21st District and the 25th District both had candidates. Joseph Kopser won the Democratic nomination over Mary Street Wilson for the 21st District. For the Republican nomination of the same district, Chip Roy won over Matt McCall. For the 25th District, Julie Oliver won 52 percent of the Democratic nomination over Chris Perri, though Perri won in the Hays County election.

For the rest of the nominations, Erin Zwiener won the Democratic nomination for the 45th District of the Texas House of Representatives over Rebecca Bell-Metereau with 51 percent of the vote.

The University Star corrected an issue in this article May 23 at 10:10 a.m.