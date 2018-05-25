Civil engineering degree to be available fall 2019

The Texas State University System Board of Regents approved a first-of-its-kind bachelor’s degree in civil engineering to be offered fall 2019.

According to the Office of Media Relations, the program’s focus on technology-enhanced infrastructure will further enhance Texas State’s contributions at the heart of the I-35 innovation corridor. The program will be designed to give graduates a foundation in traditional civil engineering and a unique education in the emerging field of infrastructure technologies, making it unlike other programs in Texas.

John Schemmel, Ingram School of Engineering chair, said he believes the next generation of civil engineers must be educated to address the needs of new technologies.

“The profession of civil engineering is on the cusp of fundamental change,” Schemmel said. “Technology is making it possible to monitor the performance of buildings, roadways, treatment plants and bridges with the goals of safe use, retained value and predictive maintenance.”

Following the board’s quarterly meeting May 24, where the new degree program was approved, the program must gain final approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.